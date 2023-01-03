OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two comedy legends will be making their way to Oklahoma City later this month.

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle announced that they are adding five shows in 2023 to their successful co-headlining U.S. tour.

The new performances will take place in Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Memphis, Birmingham, and Charleston.

Organizers say the duo will perform at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Friday, Jan. 20.

General tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Organizers say no cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at the show. Once guests arrive, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Chris Rock’s comedy career has spanned more than three decades as a comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director.

He has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and is a New York Times Best-Selling Author.

Dave Chappelle has been recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time.

Chappelle won five Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and has earned more than 30 nominations and awards for television and film projects.