Christian Singer Sandi Patty details battle with COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Christian singer Sandi Patty and her husband are recovering after battling COVID-19.

For decades, Patty has spread the message of Christ through song.

Now, she’s spreading a story of survival after battling COVID-19.

“I just wanted to make sure people knew this was a very real thing,” Patty said. “It really laid us out.”

Patty first noticed the symptoms after touring in March.

“It’s so weird to say back in the day, five weeks ago, but there weren’t all the COVID tests and things like that,” she said.

After testing negative for flu and strep, she finally got tested for coronavirus, and the results came back positive.

Her husband Don was sick too, but tests were limited at that time, so he was assumed positive.

Patty called her children, including her witty son who provided a bit of comedic relief.

“He said, ‘you need to immediately go on social media,’” Patty said. “’You could be the Christian Tom Hanks.’”

So she did, knowing it was important for people to know the seriousness of COVID-19.

“I felt like someone was literally taking their elbow and jamming it into my sternum as hard as they could for days,” she said.

After 10 days, Patty and her husband began to feel better.

The full recovery took about six weeks, though, she said.

Both are still social distancing.

“This is the biggest message, I think,” she said. “This whole thing isn’t about us and our discomfort. This is about everyone around us.”

Patty also credits her faith for helping her through.

“I don’t think God ever causes something like this to happen, but I do think God uses some things like this, that if we lean in and listen we can hear Him differently,” she said.

Patty says she’s beyond grateful for the health care workers who were there for her and others around the world dealing with COVID-19.

“I just thank them so much for their love and their care,” Patty said. “If you can say being in ER was delightful, it was such a delightful, caring experience.”

Patty says she’s been doing vocal warmups every day so she’s ready for when the time comes to sing again.