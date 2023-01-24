NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Norman family not only spread quite a bit of Christmas cheer, but also helped feed thousands of people in need.

For the 14th consecutive year, Downs Family Christmas Ministry welcomed onlookers to their neighborhood to watch their amazing light display.

In exchange, they accepted donations for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

This season, the organization donated $25,097 and 5,019 pounds of food to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Organizers say the donations will provide 104,571 meals for residents in need.

“We are so honored to partner with the Downs family to fight hunger in Oklahoma,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “ Over the last decade, the family’s efforts have helped to provide nearly 2 million meals to Oklahomans in need of food assistance.”

Downs Family Christmas has raised more than $477,388 in the 15 years it has supported the Regional Food Bank.