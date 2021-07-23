‘Christmas in July’ events centered around Chickasha leg lamp

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – A unique inflatable that brings back Christmas memories is back to an Oklahoma community for ‘Christmas in July.’

Many people grew up watching ‘A Christmas Story’ every holiday season, and they likely will remember the leg lamp from the movie.

However, very few people know that the leg lamp was the brainchild of an Oklahoma professor.

“Nolan [James] kept telling her that he invented the leg lamp. The original leg lamp, that was his idea,” Economic Development Council Treasurer Tim Elliott told KFOR in 2020. “I just blew it off as a very aged man that thinks he invented the leg lamp.”

James died in July of 2020, and in his obituary, it says he invented the infamous leg lamp.

Legend has it, the original one stood in Noland’s office and a man would often stop in to see it. Turns out, a few years later that man worked on the production team for ‘A Christmas Story’.

To pay homage to James, the city created a customized 40-foot inflatable leg lamp that sits on a 10-foot wooden box marked ‘Fragile.’

The Chickasha Leg Lamp received the 2021 Merit Award for Outstanding New Attraction and the 2021 Redbud Award for Outstanding Media Coverage.

Now, organizers say they are hoping the community will celebrate Christmas in July by bringing the leg lamp back to downtown Chickasha this weekend.

On Saturday, the Chickasha Economic Development Council and the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce are hosting a Christmas Cool Down Concert and Block Party in front of the leg lamp.

Organizers say there will be free inflatable water slides, a free Summer Santa Snow Cone Social, free face painting and arts and crafts for kids.

The free concert will start at 7:30 p.m. with Billy Davis and the Band of Brothers and The Imaginaries will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. and play until 10 p.m. There will be a brief fireworks show after the concert.