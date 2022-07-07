OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Every Christmas, generous Oklahomans show up to provide gifts and necessities to children in need.
Every year, hundreds of at-risk and low-income children dream of having a bike of their own for Christmas.
Now, the Salvation Army Central Oklahoma’s Area Command’s Women’s Auxiliary is asking for the public’s help.
“Every year, we have hundreds of children who ask for a bike at Christmas,” said D’Anna Pulliam, volunteer of The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. “It breaks your heart when they aren’t able to receive one. Sometimes, the only wish on their Christmas list is a new bike.”
The public is invited to donate at The Salvation Army kettles found at various businesses throughout Oklahoma City during the month of July.
Funds donated will go toward buying new bikes for children in the Oklahoma City metro area this Christmas.
Kettles can be found at the following locations:
“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the public, as well as our community partners,” said Area Commander Major Charles Powell. “A bike is such a simple gift that brings so much joy to underserved children during Christmas.”
Last Christmas, Buck$ 4 Bikes was able to provide 594 Christmas wishes to Angel Tree children who requested bikes.