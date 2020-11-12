‘Christmas in the Hood’ Block Party to feature Santa, face masks and social distancing

Close up on Santa Claus holding his belly, wall of brick in background.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Dream Center is putting on a Christmas party next month, featuring Yuletide merriment and precautions against COVID-19.

‘Christmas in the Hood’ will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Oklahoma City Dream Center, 2212 SW 55th St., in Oklahoma City, according to a Dream Center news release.

The party will include holiday food, activities, pictures with Santa Claus and a gift for all children under 15 who live in the neighborhood surrounding the Dream Center.

Those who attend the event are required to social distance and wear a face mask, according to the news release.

The event is open to the public, but those who wish to attend must reserve a time slot.

“Please visit our website at www.dcokc.org to get a time slot reserved before slots run out,” the news release states.

The Dream Center helps at-risk kids and works to meet their basic needs.

“Our mission is to reconnect people who have been isolated by poverty, substance abuse, gangs, imprisonment, homelessness, abuse, and neglect to God and to a community of support to meet their physical and spiritual needs, and to help them develop a support system that will encourage them to make positive, long-term, God-honoring changes in their lives,” the news release states.

