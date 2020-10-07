Chronic pain patients plan ‘Don’t Punish Pain’ rally

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Patients who suffer from chronic pain say they are rallying to speak out about how they have been affected by the crackdown surrounding the opioid crisis.

For years, the group ‘Don’t Punish Pain’ has been fighting to change the way opioids are now prescribed to chronic pain sufferers.

In an attempt to fight the abuse of opioids, the CDC issued new guidelines for prescribing opioids for chronic pain patients.

As a result, many doctors cut down or stopped prescribing opioid medication to some patients.

“These are legitimate chronic pain patients, not addicts. These patients, including the elderly, are subjected to biweekly urine drug tests often prone to error. They’re treated like criminals. Anti-opioid crusaders and politicians are profiting off the backs of pain patients,” said Claudia A. Merandi, founder of the ‘Don’t Punish Pain’ rally.

The group says it plans to have a rally at the Walgreens or CVS near N.W. 122nd and May Ave. in Oklahoma City.

The rally will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

