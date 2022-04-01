OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular gaming center says it is making plans to host a special event for children with autism and other special sensory needs.

On April 3, all Chuck E. Cheese locations that have reopened for games will open two hours early for a systemwide ‘Sensory Sensitive Sunday’ event.

Organizers say the event will have reduced lighting and noise so children with sensory disorders can also enjoy a day of fun.

Officials say there will also be limited appearances by Chuck E., and fewer crowds.

Participating Chuck E. Cheese locations in Oklahoma include:

Lawton – 1726 NW 82nd St., Building A

Norman, 2201 Interstate Drive

Oklahoma City- 6817 NW Expressway

Oklahoma City- 7601 S. Walker Ave.

Oklahoma City – 2241 W. Memorial Rd.

Tulsa- 7108 S. Memorial Dr.

Chuck E. Cheese is also launching a month-long round-up campaign benefiting Autism Speaks, which will allow customers to round up their purchases.