Church destroyed by massive fire in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are currently investigating a massive fire that consumed a church in northeast Oklahoma City late Monday night.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a large fire at a vacant church in the 2200 block of N. Prospect.

As soon as firefighters arrived on the scene, portions of the roof and the masonry walls began to collapse.

Officials say it was simply too dangerous to try to fight the fire from the inside, so they kept a defensive stance.

Once they were able to get the fire under control, firefighters came up with a plan to make sure that hot spots didn’t reignite the blaze.

Due to the size of the church and the amount of debris inside, they decided to leave two fire engines on scene all night while rotating fresh companies at different times.

Investigators say the church had been vacant for many years and there were no utilities to the structure.

At this point, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

