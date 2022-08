YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Hundreds of families lined up in Yukon to receive free school supplies.

The giveaway was held in the Yukon High School gymnasium Saturday.

Families at a school supply giveaway in Yukon.

Bright, colorful backpacks spanned as far as the eye could see.

Good Fight Church in Yukon put on the supply drive.

The event also had food trucks and inflatables outside in the parking lot for families to enjoy.