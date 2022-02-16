OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local church that is known for its work in the community is now working to make sure that parents become more involved in their child’s school.

Recently, teachers at Douglass High School have reported low turnouts for parent/teacher meetings.

As a result, Ebenezer Baptist Church says it wants to do its part to create an incentive for parents to become involved in their child’s school.

All parents who attend parent/teacher conferences at Douglass High School this week will be entered in a drawing to win a new living room set or $1,000 cash.

Administrators at the high school say they plan to track turnout to see whether or not the giveaway has an impact.