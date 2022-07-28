NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The start of the school year is just weeks away, so many families are preparing for back-to-school shopping.

As inflation continues to impact the country, Oklahoma families can prepare to spend as much as $700 on back-to-school shopping.

Now, a local worship center is hoping to relieve some of the financial burden from parents with a school supply giveaway.

Tri-City Worship Center will be hosting a school supply giveaway for the community on Saturday, Aug. 6.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., organizers say students will be able to receive a backpack filled with school supplies. There is a limit of one backpack per student, and the student must be present at the event.

In addition to school supplies, organizers say there will be a sno cone stand, food, inflatables, and prizes given away at the event.

Tri-City Worship Center is located at 3446 N.W. 24th St. in Newcastle.