MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – You’re probably finalizing your Christmas dinner menu, but there are some elderly Oklahomans who don’t have families and can’t cook a Christmas dinner for themselves. That’s where Mobile Meals comes in.

On Christmas morning, the kitchen inside St. Matthews United Methodist Church in Midwest City will be filled with four generations working to prepare dozens of hot meals for Mobile Meals participants.

“They get turkey and mashed potatoes and green beans and corn and rolls and pie,” said Katelynn Henderson, the Program and Children’s Director at the church. “It’s enough for several meals for most people.”

Like every Christmas for the past two decades, Henderson and her family are gearing up to cook for metro Mobile Meal participants at St. Matthews.

“140 of those didn’t have a hot Christmas meal,” said Henderson.

For the past 15 years, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation gathers up money from donors and hands it over to Mobile Meals, where volunteers cook and deliver food to the homebound elderly who cannot cook for themselves.

“They might be the only face that these older adults are seeing that day, that week,” said Jennifer Stewart, the director of donor services at OCCF.

Stewart said this year’s grant from the OCCF is the most significant by far.

“This year we were able to give out $160,000. Since in the past 14 years, we’ve given a little over $850,000,” said Stewart.

The money went to 54 local churches who help Mobile Meals, like St. Matthews, where Henderson’s grandfather, Don Reynolds, started a Christmas morning tradition.

“My grandparents realized there wasn’t a hot meal for a lot of these people,” said Henderson.

After opening presents from Santa, Henderson, her two young children, and the rest of her family drive to church and get to work in the kitchen.

Sadly, Reynolds passed away in January.

“This is the first year we won’t have grandpa carving the turkey for mobile meals,” said Henderson.

However, Reynolds’ impact lives on.

“My family has always taught me to give back,” said Henderson.

This year, recipients will also receive gift bags in addition to the food, put together by partners of the church.

“They get a blanket, and socks, and a calendar and homemade cards from our local GirlScouts troop,” said Henderson.

Stewart said Mobile Meals are always looking for more volunteers.

If you’d like to donate to the program, click here.