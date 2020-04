OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As we approach the 25 anniversary of the bombing, many people are thinking about what happened and the days that followed.

Christian Life Missionary Baptist Church is reflecting back on the aftermath of the bombing. Church members were at the site for 12 days singing and praying.

Pastor Jayel Jacobs said when morale was low among the rescue workers, the church members were let into the compound to continue singing and praying.