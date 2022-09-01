OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An event that seeks to bring different Christian denominations together is coming to Oklahoma City.

City Night of Worship is hosting UNITE OKC on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Scissortail Park’s Great Lawn.

Organizers say over 27 Christian organizations, ministries and churches have come together to host a worship event filled with music, spoken word, and prayer.

They say there will be multiple guest worship artists ranging from hip hop, gospel, traditional, contemporary, and choirs from around Oklahoma City.

The event, which will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., is free and open to the public.

Food trucks will open at 4:30 p.m., and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.