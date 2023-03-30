OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular Tex-Mex restaurant is preparing to open its first Oklahoma City location this spring.

Chuy’s is opening its first location in Oklahoma City at 13621 N. Blackwelder Ave. in May.

“We’re so excited to be opening in Oklahoma City,” said Jennifer Callaway, local owner and operator for the new Chuy’s. “We’ve received so many requests to open in OKC and are thrilled to share our passion for fresh food and unique flair with this awesome community.”

Chuy’s will begin hiring for a variety of full and part-time positions, including managers, servers, hosts, bussers, bartenders, and kitchen team members on Monday, April 3.

The company expects to hire 115 people.

Interested applicants should visit Chuys.com/careers or call (405) 805-3008 with questions.