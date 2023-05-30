OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular Tex-Mex restaurant will open its second Oklahoma City-area location next week.

Chuy’s announced that it will open a new location in Chisholm Creek on Tuesday, June 6.

The restaurant, located at 13621 N. Blackwelder Ave., will be open for lunch and dinner each day.

“We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this community before even opening our doors,” stated Jennifer Callaway, Chuy’s Oklahoma City General Manager, “We are looking forward to offering our popular Tex-Mex favorites as well as partnering with and giving back to this amazing community.”

The menu features made-from-scratch dishes crafted with homemade tortillas.

For more information, visit Chuy’s Facebook page.