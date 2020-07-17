Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing, Okla., to be vacated

CUSHING, Okla. (KFOR) – The privately-owned Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing will be vacated, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

ODOC officials participated in negotiations with private vendors, offering to reduce the number of beds in each of the three private prisons by 500, according to an ODOC news release.

“ODOC believes this would have allowed all private facilities to remain operational. Instead, CoreCivic chose to close its 1,650 bed prison,” the news release states.

The Board of Corrections approved the decision during a special meeting on Wednesday.

ODOC will continue housing inmates at CoreCivic’s Holdenville prison and Davis Correctional Facility.

“ODOC staff will begin transferring inmates from the Cimarron Correctional Facility to open beds in other prisons,” the news release states.

No further details were provided.

Latest Stories