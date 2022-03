Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Oklahoma City, OK using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes and apartments over the last year as of January 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.9% to $325,677.

Keep reading to see if your home city made the list.

#20. Wellston, OK

– 1 year price change: +17.3%

– 5 year price change: +40.2%

– Typical home value: $77,670 (#68 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Yukon, OK

– 1 year price change: +17.4%

– 5 year price change: +32.8%

– Typical home value: $223,179 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Agra, OK

– 1 year price change: +17.7%

– 5 year price change: +42.1%

– Typical home value: $149,279 (#38 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Piedmont, OK

– 1 year price change: +17.7%

– 5 year price change: +34.0%

– Typical home value: $278,465 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Luther, OK

– 1 year price change: +17.7%

– 5 year price change: +46.6%

– Typical home value: $219,000 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Woodlawn Park, OK

– 1 year price change: +17.8%

– 5 year price change: +32.1%

– Typical home value: $259,048 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Warr Acres, OK

– 1 year price change: +17.8%

– 5 year price change: +44.7%

– Typical home value: $167,224 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Guthrie, OK

– 1 year price change: +18.1%

– 5 year price change: +35.0%

– Typical home value: $172,886 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Tryon, OK

– 1 year price change: +18.4%

– 5 year price change: +52.1%

– Typical home value: $115,862 (#52 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Mustang, OK

– 1 year price change: +18.4%

– 5 year price change: +37.3%

– Typical home value: $231,414 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Crescent, OK

– 1 year price change: +18.7%

– 5 year price change: +26.4%

– Typical home value: $83,381 (#64 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Calumet, OK

– 1 year price change: +18.7%

– 5 year price change: +51.0%

– Typical home value: $143,075 (#40 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Spencer, OK

– 1 year price change: +18.9%

– 5 year price change: +79.9%

– Typical home value: $121,635 (#51 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Kendrick, OK

– 1 year price change: +20.7%

– 5 year price change: +46.6%

– Typical home value: $65,181 (#70 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Del City, OK

– 1 year price change: +22.5%

– 5 year price change: +66.9%

– Typical home value: $122,927 (#50 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Marshall, OK

– 1 year price change: +24.2%

– 5 year price change: +54.8%

– Typical home value: $82,805 (#65 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Cimarron City, OK

– 1 year price change: +25.2%

– 5 year price change: +40.1%

– Typical home value: $232,894 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Smith Village, OK

– 1 year price change: +26.4%

– 5 year price change: +69.0%

– Typical home value: $110,882 (#56 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Etowah, OK

– 1 year price change: +32.1%

– 5 year price change: +51.8%

– Typical home value: $185,380 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Langston, OK

– 1 year price change: +38.1%

– 5 year price change: +57.7%

– Typical home value: $49,388 (#74 most expensive city in metro)