SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The United Way Shawnee Recovery Fund has received a great donation from the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

According to the United Way of Pottawatomie County, Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) has donated $100,000 to the United Way of Pottawatomie Co.’s Shawnee Recovery Fund.

CPN donates $100K to Shawnee Recovery Fund. Image courtesy United Way of Pottawatomie County.

On April 19, 2023, multiple storms tore through Oklahoma, creating large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes in some communities.

Shawnee received extensive damage during the storms. According to officials, at least 1,800 structures in Shawnee were affected, around 300 heavily damaged and 42 completely destroyed.

“It is incumbent on all of us to help. The contribution we made from the Citizen Potawatomi Nation to United Way is only one of the several contributions we have made and will make in the future,” said Rocky Barrett, chairman of Citizen Potawatomi Nation. “There simply is no question of the need for restoration and no doubt that now is an opportunity to enhance our community’s future. Let’s build our hometown back better than it was before the storm.”

As the community continues to rebuild, residents, especially those without insurance or who are under-insured, have a long road of recovery to get their homes back to being safe and secure.

CPN has also served the Shawnee community by dispatching more than 20 emergency management units and agencies back in April to help following the tornadoes.

“United Way of Pottawatomie County is honored to receive this major gift from the Citizen Potawatomi Nation to assist residents in recovery from the tornado. With so many in our community reeling from the effects of this disaster, recovery will not come overnight,” said Sandy Vanderburg, executive director of UWPC. “This gift is a testament to the hard work of our people and partners, demonstrated impact, and deep commitment to rebuild today and restore hope for tomorrow.”

For more information regarding the Shawnee Recovery Fund, visit unitedwaypottco.org.