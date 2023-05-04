Close up of books on desk in library. (Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Citizen Potawatomi Nation Health Services (CPNHS) is offering scholarships to cover 100% of tuition and fees.

“Oklahoma faced a shortage of healthcare professionals long before the pandemic, we’ve sought creative staffing solutions for our health system,” said CPNHS Clinical Operations Director Lauren Bristow. “This scholarship is an opportunity for students to pursue a meaningful career in health care without having to worry about the cost of their education.”

Programs offered are dental hygiene or licensed practical nursing program for those interested in a career at CPNHS.

CPNHS’ Scholarship for Service asks recipients to work at a CPNHS site for one to three years, depending on the selected program. It is open to Native and non-Native students.

Eligible students must meet the following criteria:

18 years of age or older.

Reside in Oklahoma.

Attend Rose State College, Gordon Cooper Technology Center, or Metro Technology Center.

To learn more or request an application, contact the CPN Department of Education at

education@potawatomi.org.