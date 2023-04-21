SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Citizen Potawatomi Nation says it’s tribal community has dispatched more than 20 emergency management units and agencies in responding to the EF0 tornado, which left a wave of destruction across Shawnee on April 19th.

The Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) Emergency Management Department began working to anticipate community needs even before a devastating tornado hit Pottawatomie County. According to CPN officials, storm sirens were set off in the CPN area three times that evening, beginning at approximately 7 p.m.

“We started working before, watching the storm come in,” said Zientek. “It’s not often you see a tornado that travels to the northwest.”

Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt signed an emergency declaration for the city Thursday morning. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said he is “looking at declaring an emergency declaration here for these four counties, so our teams are working hard to get all the local communities the support they need.”

Oklahoma Governor Stitt (pictured left) and Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt (pictured right) meet to discuss ongoing challenges and natural disaster relief efforts, Image courtesy Citizen Potawatomi Nation

An initial damage assessment marked nearly 2,000 structures as damaged or destroyed.

“As far as CPN goes, we’ve been extremely fortunate,” said Zientek. “But with over 1,700 homes or structures damaged, I’m pretty sure that some of those are going to be Tribal members at some point, somewhere.”

CPN officials say, the Tribe experienced mostly superficial damage across enterprises and offices, including broken skylights, debris and damaged trees. Most significant was the destruction of the CPN Distribution Center, formerly Hardesty Grocery, at the corner of Hardesty Road and South Gordon Cooper Drive.

CPN distribution center, Image courtesy Citizen Potawatomi Nation

No deaths in Shawnee have been reported. “We’ve been coordinating with agencies from all over the state,” said Zientek.

This included the Absentee Shawnee Tribe, Choctaw Nation and Chickasaw Nation emergency services mobile command units — all of which participate in the Intertribal Emergency Management Coalition.

CPN also welcomed the American Red Cross. It hosted about 10 people overnight and welcomed many people throughout the day to charge their phones, grab a snack and water, or take a break.

“The places we normally used were either destroyed or had no electricity,” said Sherry Schauer, Red Cross Disaster Program Manager for South Central and Southeast Oklahoma chapters. “CPN was very generous to let us come in and let us use their facilities, and they are also letting us use their facilities for our headquarters, as well, in Tecumseh.”

CPN’s businesses and offices remained open on yesterday with the surrounding powerlines functioning.

Crews are set to continue to work clearing roads assisted by the Muscogee Nation Arbor Care services.

The next major concern is fuel, as many service stations in Shawnee and the surrounding area are without power and remain closed. The FireLake Convenience Store is open, and patrons waited for upwards of 45 minutes to fill their tanks.

Zientek and his crew will continue to work with state, tribal and county agencies in the wake of the tornado.

“Right now, we’re here at command post. We’re still just coordinating whatever needs are throughout the community and the county,” said Zientek.