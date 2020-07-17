Citizen Potawatomi Nation to require face masks, social distancing for all businesses in tribal jurisdiction

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say that since COVID-19 cases in Pottawatomie County have doubled since June, the Citizen Potawatomi Nation is now requiring face masks and social distancing for all people at businesses within its tribal jurisdiction.

“Our priority continues to be on the health and safety of our employees, customers and communities,” said Citizen Potawatomi Nation Tribal Chairman John “Rocky” Barrett. “All employees will continue wearing masks, using sanitizer and practicing social distancing. We also continue to conduct additional deep cleanings of our facilities.”

The mask mandate will begin Monday, July 20.

“This policy is similar to what other major retailers and employers have implemented,” added Barrett. “It’s a simple step to take to protect each other and keep our communities healthy.”

Affected enterprises include, but are not limited to:

All Citizen Potawatomi Nation Tribal offices/buildings

Grand Casino Hotel and Resort

FireLake Entertainment Center

FireLake Arena

FireLake Discount Foods (Shawnee)

FireLake Express Grocery (McLoud)

FireLake Express Grocery (Tecumseh)

FireLake Bowling Center

FireLake Golf Course

First National Bank & Trust Co.

FireLake Corner Store

Grand Travel Plaza

FireLake Ball Fields

Citizen Potawatomi Gift Shop

Citizen Potawatomi Nation Cultural Heritage Center

FireLake Pizza

FireLake Fry Bread Taco

Citizen Potawatomi Nation Tag Agency

Citizen Potawatomi Nation WIC

Citizen Potawatomi Nation Workforce and Social Services

Shawnee Outdoors

Quail Ridge Sporting Clays.

Officials say children who are 10-years-old or under will not be required to wear a mask.

Also, individuals who fall into the CDC’s guidance for those who should not wear face masks due to a medical or mental health condition or developmental disability are also exempt.

Officials say patrons may remove masks while they are eating or drinking but must still social distance. Patrons may also remove masks if they are outside and able to social distance from other guests.

Under the policy, face masks must cover the nose and mouth. If someone enters a business under CPN tribal jurisdiction without a face mask, the establishment has the right to ask that person to either put on a face mask before entering or leave the property.

