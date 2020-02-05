Citizens encouraged to apply for MAPS 4 advisory board, subcommittees

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City leaders are encouraging citizens to become involved in the process of implementing MAPS 4.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council voted to establish the MAPS 4 Citizens Advisory Board and six subcommittees to guide the MAPS 4 program.

“Citizen oversight of MAPS has been a big reason for its success this last quarter-century,” said Mayor David Holt. “The creation of the board structure is clearly a major milestone in our implementation process. I’m looking forward to the naming of the board members in the months ahead and the commencement of the work.”

Oklahoma City residents can volunteer to serve on the board and subcommittees, which will then make recommendations to the city council for planning and implementing MAPS 4.

Organizers say the board will have 11 members who will serve terms of up to three years. The board will consist of one member from each of Oklahoma City’s eight wards, two at-large members, and one rotating member of the city council.