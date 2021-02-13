City and state officials prepare for winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City and state officials are preparing for the winter storm.

“This one is certainly going to be unprecedented, so it’s going to take extra effort on our part to make sure that everything is taken care of,” Kristy Yager, public information officer for Oklahoma City, said.

All 25 of the city’s salt and plow trucks will be on the roads.

“Our streets crews have been working 12-hour shifts, for 24 hours a day, for the last four or five days, they’re going to continue that effort until the storm and the next storm is through Oklahoma City and the streets are clear,” Yager said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Oklahoma National Guard are teaming up to help drivers who get stranded in dangerous conditions.

The plows will be on snow routes only. Because of the size of the city, they won’t be able to get into every neighborhood. They’re also prepared to call for extra help.

“If things get bad enough, then we’re going to coordinate with our contractors. We’ve got four contractors that respond and help us clear the city snow routes,” Yager said.

They are urging people to stay home.

“Traveling in this could quickly turn into a life or death situation,” Trooper Eric Foster with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

You can call *55 if you are stranded, but keep in mind it could take a very long time for help to get there.

“We have to travel in the same conditions that you’re just traveling in that got you stuck. The response time will be much longer, maybe into the hours of time,” Foster said.