City council approves budget despite calls to ‘defund the police’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A ‘Defund the Police’ rally took place in downtown Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning.

Protesters marched from N.W. 11th and Harvey, ending by Oklahoma City police headquarters where Ward 7 councilwoman Nikki Nice was participating in the virtual city council meeting.

City council members heard from citizens during their meeting, some urging them to defund the police department, while others spoke out against it.

During that meeting, a long list of community members called in to share their thoughts on defunding the police.

Ultimately, the city council passed the 2021 fiscal year budget 6-3.

The Oklahoma City Police Department took a budget cut from the last fiscal year, but the department was not defunded.