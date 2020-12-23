City Council awards $193,000 contract to group to work with Oklahoma City Police Department Task Force

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City City Council voted on Tuesday to hire a consulting firm to work with the city’s new Police Department Task Force and working group.

“I was really disappointed to see on the city council agenda more money for the Oklahoma City Police Department,” Emily Blunt, an activist, told the council during public comment on Tuesday.

“I haven’t smelt the stink of bureaucratic bull**** obstructing the truth since I worked at the University of Oklahoma,” Jess Eddy, an activist, said.

That heated public comment took place during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“Professional services agreement? Professional, my behind,” Michael Washington, an activist, said.

He’s talking about the hiring of a firm called 21CP Solutions.

The council voted to award the firm a roughly $193,000 contract to work with the city’s task force, recently appointed by Mayor David Holt, dedicated to studying and making recommendations about the police department’s de-escalation policy.

Roughy $175,000 of that will be paid for through grant money.

“We may think the process is going well, but they’re there to also ensure that the community thinks the process is going well,” Kenton Tsoodle, Assistant City Manager, told the council.

The firm will also be working with the city’s new working group, appointed by the City Manager Craig Freeman, to study six community policing initiatives, including training in crisis response, officer access to mental health services, alternative response to mental health calls, focus on youth outreach, expansion of homeless outreach initiatives and the creation of a neighborhood safety/violence interruption program.

“Even myself, I’m not gonna lie, I get nervous when I’m driving in my own community and officers are behind me,” Councilwoman Nikki Nice, Ward 7, said during Tuesday’s meeting.

“My concern with this consultant in particular is that they are so focused in policing and the idea that you just need better community relations, or you need better training, when studies have shown that increasing the number of CIT trained officers doesn’t reduce the use of force that those officers use,” JoBeth Hamon, Ward 6, said.

The item passed 5-3.

Nice, Hamon and James Cooper, Ward 2, voted no.

“While I won’t support it, I am hopeful in what we can do to better the relations and implement now other things as they do the work that we want to see,” Nice said.