OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City will get its first QuickTrip convenience store.

The City Council gave final approval on Tuesday, setting the stage for the convenience store chain to add its first location in the metro.

The Tulsa-based chain operates nearly 800 locations in 11 states, but does not have a gas station in Central Oklahoma.

The new location will be built at Interstate 35 and Hefner.

An opening date has not yet been announced.