City council votes to extend mask ordinance in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City leaders in Oklahoma City have decided to extend the city’s mask ordinance once again.

On July 17, the Oklahoma City Council approved a mandatory mask ordinance for indoor public places within the city limits.

Under the ordinance, most citizens in Oklahoma City are required to wear a mask while inside public buildings, with a few exceptions.

The ordinance went into effect immediately and was originally set to last until Sept. 8, but the council voted to extend the ordinance several times.

Via Unsplash

For months, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has stressed the importance of wearing a mask in public.

Once the ordinance went into effect, Holt said that the ordinance was causing the city’s COVID-19 cases to drop.

In recent weeks, it appears as though there has been a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the globe, which is having a negative impact in Oklahoma City.

Holt stressed that one out of every 100 people in the metro tested positive for COVID-19 in the last month.

“Thanks to the mask mandate, our cases, despite the fact that they’re going up, are not going up as much as cities that don’t have a mask mandate. The state puts out documentation and data that demonstrates that every week; that cities in Oklahoma with a mask mandate have fewer transmissions than those that don’t. But yeah, that doesn’t matter, we’re still going up so much. We have got to get this under control,” Holt told KFOR earlier this month.

At this point in the pandemic, Holt says that cases are out of control.

“You’ve got to go into any restaurant or any room in this city right now and assume that somebody in that room has got COVID-19 actively,” said Holt on Thursday.

Now, city leaders have decided to extend the city’s mask ordinance again.

On Tuesday, the city council voted to extend the ordinance until at least Jan. 22.

Exceptions to face covering requirements are:

Children age 10 and under, unless required by a school or daycare.

People working in an office who don’t have face-to-face interactions with the public.

Patrons of restaurants, bars and similar establishments while eating or drinking.

People in settings where it isn’t practical or feasible to wear a face covering, like receiving dental services, swimming or playing at a sprayground.

People engaged in sports (including for recreation).

People engaged in cardio exercises. But people should make reasonable efforts to observe social distancing between groups of people from different households.

People inside any federal, state or county building or facility.

People inside a public or private school building or facility, unless required by the school.

People at a religious service or ceremony where social distancing is observed between groups of people from different households.

People with a developmental disability.

People who are deaf or hard-of-hearing, and people who are communicating with someone who is deaf or hard-of-hearing.

