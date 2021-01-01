City crews and citizens prepare for storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City crews and residents are preparing for the winter storm expected New Year’s Eve.

The city says 22 trucks will be out plowing and salting roads, and 7,500 tons of salt are on hand.

“We began preparing for this in July every year. We’ll be here monitoring the weather throughout the whole event,” Raymond Melton, streets superintendent for Oklahoma City, said.

He says he doesn’t think the storm will be as bad as the last snow storm.

“The last one I think will end up being a larger event than this one. I think this one will be small and short in time, but we just didn’t want to take a chance of it taking off on us and not be ready for it, so we went full scale,” Melton said.

Crews don’t expect as many people to be out this New Year’s Eve as a typical year, but if you are driving, go slow and stay 100 feet back from crews. You should also be extra careful on bridges.

At Norick’s True Value hardware store, things like ice melt, firewood, and faucet covers are selling fast.

They even sold out of shovels during the last snow storm.

Because of the October ice storm, more people are making sure they’re ready for anything.

“People are preparing for the worst storm, because what happened last time is terrible,” Allyson Norick, manager at Norick’s True Value, said.

“Today, I came in to get firewood just in case the power goes out, keeps the furnace going,” shopper Tom Solinski said.

“We came to get some firewood in case we get snowed in, iced in, and the power goes out, we’ll be able to stay warm while the power is out,” shopper Deadria Briggs said. “You got to be ready for anything. Firewood, grocery store, we got some Netflix already loaded up so when it comes, we’re ready for it.”