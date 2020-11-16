City crews to begin picking up storm debris in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following an ice storm that left a massive amount of storm debris in its wake, city crews in Oklahoma City will begin the first round of cleanup.

Beginning Monday, city crews will begin picking up tree and limb debris from the recent ice storm.

City crews can only pick up debris that is placed behind the curb and in accordance with the set-out guidelines.

Tree and limb debris set-out guidelines:

Tree and limb debris must be placed behind the curb within the street right-of-way. City crews and contractors cannot enter private property to collect debris.

Avoid stacking limbs on water meters. If crews can’t access the water meter they will have to estimate water usage for that month.

Avoid stacking limbs on sidewalks.

Avoid stacking limbs on corners and other areas where pedestrians and drivers can’t see each other around the piles.

Cut tree limbs and logs into sections 10 feet long or shorter.

Separate your limbs from regular bulky waste like furniture, carpeting or appliances. Tree debris that’s mixed with bulky waste won’t be collected. The City of OKC only picks up other bulky waste from residential trash collection customers. Find your bulky waste pickup day at okc.gov/mytrashday.

Avoid stacking debris near poles, mailboxes, trees and other obstructions.

Keep limbs out of the street. It causes safety issues for drivers.

Read more about residential curbside debris pickup here. The first of two rounds of residential pickup begins Nov. 16 and ends in January. The second round ends in March.

Residential trash customers can take tree and limb debris to one of four participating Oklahoma City landfills from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday through Jan. 2.

For residential customers, leaves can be bagged and put into your Big Blue trash carts for weekly pick-up.

Rural residents may burn tree debris with a burn permit from the Fire Marshal’s Office.

It’s illegal to dump limbs in City parks.

