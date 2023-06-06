OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Independence Day is right around the corner, and city officials are preparing for illegal fireworks.

The City of Oklahoma City is asking residents not to call 911 to report illegal fireworks.

Instead, residents should call 911 if someone is injured by a firework or if fireworks cause a fire.

“Complaints about fireworks overload 911 phone lines and can keep people experiencing an emergency from quickly connecting with a dispatcher,” said Fire Chief Richard Kelley.

Residents who know the address of the people launching fireworks can report the violation in the following ways:

Call: Fireworks Hotline – (405) 297-2222 between June 30 – July 6 (an address is required to report a violation)

Online: okc.gov/action

Email: action.center@okc.gov

City’s mobile app: OKC Connect

Text: (405) 252-1053.

City officials say they will follow up on those complaints.

It’s illegal to buy, sell or use fireworks in the City of Oklahoma City.

Sparklers, snakes, bottle rockets and all other popular fireworks are included in the ban, which applies to all private and public property in Oklahoma City, including parks, lakes and areas along the Oklahoma River.

“Fireworks are a serious safety hazard to people and property and should be left to professional shows,” added Chief Kelley.

Violators of the City’s fireworks ordinances are subject to a fine of $500, confiscation of fireworks, and a possible jail sentence.