City encouraging residents to avoid clogs due to holiday cooking

A Thanksgiving meal is seen in an undated file photo. (Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The holidays are just around the corner, which means that most families will be spending more time in the kitchen.

The Oklahoma City Utilities Department wants to remind residents to prevent clogs by tossing any fats, oils, and grease into the trash and not down the drain.

If poured down the sink, these substances can clog sewer lines, which can lead to costly repairs to the homeowner.

“People tend to think that small amounts of oil or grease don’t matter,” said Michelle Aumiller, Pretreatment Coordinator with the Oklahoma City Utilities Wastewater Quality Division. “But they can build up over time and cause significant problems by clogging household plumbing or the City’s sewer lines. Throwing fats, oils and grease in the trash is an easy way to avoid expensive plumbing visits and help prevent blockages in the City’s wastewater system.”

Common fats, oils and grease include butter, shortening, margarine, meat trimmings, poultry skin, cheese, milk cream, sour cream, cooking oils, salad dressing, gravy, and mayonnaise.

For more information on how you can protect your pipes from FOG and other contaminants, visit www.okc.gov/water.

