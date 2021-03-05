City leaders considering locations for MAPS 4 multipurpose stadium

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/OKCTalk.com) – Almost a year after collections began for MAPS 4 projects, city leaders in Oklahoma City are still working to determine where to place a new multipurpose stadium.
According to OKCTalk.com, Bob Funk, Jr. of the OKC Energy soccer club, delivered a presentation to the MAPS board to discuss placement of the new multipurpose stadium.
Right now, officials are looking at three possible locations:
- Farmers Market- West of Classen and just north of I-40
- Wheeler Park- Currently owned by the city
- Producers Coop- Just south of Bricktown.
The desire is to have the stadium near the downtown attractions.
In all, 16 projects are part of the $978 million package including a new animal shelter, senior wellness centers, mental health and addiction services, sidewalks, Chesapeake Arena upgrades, and even a multipurpose stadium.
The breakdown is as follows:
- Parks – $140 million
- Youth Centers- $110 million
- Senior Wellness Centers- $30 million
- Mental Health & Addiction Services- $40 million
- Family Justice Center – $38 million
- Transit- $87 million
- Sidewalks, bike lanes, trails, and streetlights – $87 million
- Homelessness – $50 million
- Chesapeake Energy Arena and related facilities – $115 million
- Animal Shelter – $38 million
- Fairgrounds Coliseum – $63 million
- Diversion Hub – $17 million
- Innovation District – $71 million
- Freedom Center and Clara Luper Civil Rights Center – $25 million
- Beautification – $30 million
- Multipurpose Stadium – $37 million.
The project is the most expensive MAPS to date with a bill projected at $978 million.