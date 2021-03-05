City leaders considering locations for MAPS 4 multipurpose stadium

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/OKCTalk.com) – Almost a year after collections began for MAPS 4 projects, city leaders in Oklahoma City are still working to determine where to place a new multipurpose stadium.

According to OKCTalk.com, Bob Funk, Jr. of the OKC Energy soccer club, delivered a presentation to the MAPS board to discuss placement of the new multipurpose stadium.

Right now, officials are looking at three possible locations:

Farmers Market- West of Classen and just north of I-40

Wheeler Park- Currently owned by the city

Producers Coop- Just south of Bricktown.

The desire is to have the stadium near the downtown attractions.

In all, 16 projects are part of the $978 million package including a new animal shelter, senior wellness centers, mental health and addiction services, sidewalks, Chesapeake Arena upgrades, and even a multipurpose stadium.

The breakdown is as follows:

Parks – $140 million

Youth Centers- $110 million

Senior Wellness Centers- $30 million

Mental Health & Addiction Services- $40 million

Family Justice Center – $38 million

Transit- $87 million

Sidewalks, bike lanes, trails, and streetlights – $87 million

Homelessness – $50 million

Chesapeake Energy Arena and related facilities – $115 million

Animal Shelter – $38 million

Fairgrounds Coliseum – $63 million

Diversion Hub – $17 million

Innovation District – $71 million

Freedom Center and Clara Luper Civil Rights Center – $25 million

Beautification – $30 million

Multipurpose Stadium – $37 million.

The project is the most expensive MAPS to date with a bill projected at $978 million.