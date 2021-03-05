City leaders considering locations for MAPS 4 multipurpose stadium

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/OKCTalk.com) – Almost a year after collections began for MAPS 4 projects, city leaders in Oklahoma City are still working to determine where to place a new multipurpose stadium.

According to OKCTalk.com, Bob Funk, Jr. of the OKC Energy soccer club, delivered a presentation to the MAPS board to discuss placement of the new multipurpose stadium.

Credit: OKCTalk.com

Right now, officials are looking at three possible locations:

  • Farmers Market- West of Classen and just north of I-40
  • Wheeler Park- Currently owned by the city
  • Producers Coop- Just south of Bricktown.
Credit: OKCTalk.com

The desire is to have the stadium near the downtown attractions.

In all, 16 projects are part of the $978 million package including a new animal shelter, senior wellness centers, mental health and addiction services, sidewalks, Chesapeake Arena upgrades, and even a multipurpose stadium.

The breakdown is as follows:

  • Parks – $140 million
  • Youth Centers- $110 million
  • Senior Wellness Centers- $30 million
  • Mental Health & Addiction Services- $40 million
  • Family Justice Center – $38 million
  • Transit- $87 million
  • Sidewalks, bike lanes, trails, and streetlights – $87 million
  • Homelessness – $50 million
  • Chesapeake Energy Arena and related facilities – $115 million
  • Animal Shelter – $38 million
  • Fairgrounds Coliseum – $63 million
  • Diversion Hub – $17 million
  • Innovation District – $71 million
  • Freedom Center and Clara Luper Civil Rights Center – $25 million
  • Beautification – $30 million
  • Multipurpose Stadium – $37 million.

The project is the most expensive MAPS to date with a bill projected at $978 million. 

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter