EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Edmond announced it is not moving forward with an overlay ordinance proposed in September.

According to officials, the Edmond “Urban Residential Overlay” (URO) proposal would allow more multi-family homes to be built in three neighborhoods in Edmond. The City sent out letters to families living in the three locations in September to make sure they were aware of the proposed plan.

“They’re trying to buy my mom’s house,” said Jacinda Johnson, whose mother has lived in the area for years.

People living there told KFOR that their land was a hot commodity. Many said real estate developers had been knocking on their doors and calling their cell phones.

“The city is in no way taking somebody’s lands rights or anything of that nature,” responded Randy Entz, Edmond’s planning director.

Officials say the plan would have allowed homeowners to build more duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes in Chitwood Area West, Rossmore Area North, and Highland Park Area East.

“The more units you have available, the lower the rents will be. It’s supply and demand” Entz added.

It was recently announced that city leaders would be “tabling” the proposal with no estimated timeline for reconsideration.

“Over the past few months, the City of Edmond has been seeking feedback on a proposed Urban Residential Overlay. We appreciate the feedback and suggestions from the public. After much conversation and discussion, the Mayor, City Council, and City staff have heard clearly that more work and refinement of overlay is warranted. The City is tabling the current overlay proposal and there is no timeline as to when the concept may be brought forward for reconsideration.” Edmond City Manager Scot Rigby