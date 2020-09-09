City leaders hosting drive-thru disposable face mask giveaway events

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As community leaders continue to pay close attention to the coronavirus pandemic, officials are working to make sure that residents are protected.

The City of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City-County Health Department, and the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber are hosting a series of drive-thru disposable face mask giveaway events.

“I’m proud residents are doing their part to wear their masks and slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor David Holt. “We can’t let our guard down. Wearing a mask is one of the most effective steps we can take to reduce the spread of the virus. Mask up, OKC!”

Disposable face masks will be distributed at Saturday morning events in September while supplies last. Each vehicle will receive one box of 50 disposable masks.

Sept. 12 from 9-11 a.m.

Sept. 19 from 9-11 a.m.

“Face coverings are key to slowing the spread of the coronavirus,” said OCCHD Director Dr. Patrick McGough, DNP. “Cases have declined in the metro since Oklahoma City’s emergency mask order was first put in place July 17, and I commend the Oklahoma City Council for extending the ordinance, giving our community more time to slow the spread of the virus.”

CARES Act funding and donations of 20,000 masks by RFIP and 60,000 masks by Bank of America provided the masks for the events.

“The health and safety of our employees, clients and our community remain our top priorities during this health and humanitarian crisis,” said Tony Shinn, Bank of America market president, Oklahoma City. “Partnering with local officials to identify and distribute face masks to areas that are at higher risk from the virus, such as low-to-moderate income families unable to acquire proper masks, and communities of color, in addition to, nonprofits, schools and health centers serving these populations is one way we demonstration our commitment.”

On July 17, the Oklahoma City Council approved a mandatory mask ordinance for indoor public places within the city limits.

Under the ordinance, most citizens in Oklahoma City are required to wear a mask while inside public buildings, with a few exceptions.

The ordinance went into effect immediately and would last until Sept. 8, unless the council votes to extend the mandate.

The Oklahoma City Council voted to extend the ordinance until at least Oct. 20.

