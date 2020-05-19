EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Each year, communities across the country pay their respects to the men and women who died while serving in the United States military.

This year, those Memorial Day celebrations will likely look a little different during the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though public ceremonies might be canceled, one Oklahoma community is still asking for help to honor those veterans.

El Reno Mayor Matt White took to Facebook to ask for help putting flags on the graves of Oklahoma veterans at the El Reno Cemetery.

City leaders say they will meet on Saturday, May 23 at 8 a.m. to begin placing flags on the graves of American veterans.