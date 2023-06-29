EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond City leaders have confirmed that the dogs that tested positive for flu are getting better each day.

City officials say the shelter will remain closed for the time being with no word on when they’ll reopen for visits, adoptions, and surrenders. The dogs are currently reported to have been separated into quarantine rooms to reduce exposure.

Don’t forget! National Adoption weekend starts tomorrow if you are looking to add a pet to your home:

Date: 06/30/2023

Time: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Shelter

2811 SE 29th Street

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73129