City of Ada expands its mask mandate

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – As coronavirus cases continue to climb across the state, one city is taking action to slow the spread of the virus.

On Nov. 2, the Ada City Council updated its COVID-19 ordinance to require everyone to wear a facial mask in all indoor public spaces at all times.

Also, facial masks should be worn outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.

The ordinance includes the following exceptions:

  • Anyone younger than 16 while attending a school where masks or facial shields have not been made mandatory
  • Anyone with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face mask as recommended by their physician
  • Anyone eating or drinking at a restaurant, but masks should be worn at other times inside the restaurant
  • Anyone while exercising outdoors and maintaining a safe distance from others
  • anyone who is driving alone or with passengers from the same household
  • Anyone obtaining a service that requires the removal of a face mask
  • Anyone swimming
  • People at a religious service or ceremony where social distancing is observed between groups of people from different households
  • Anyone giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience and social distancing of six feet can be maintained
  • Anyone performing work where a face covering presents a hazard
  • Anyone who is deaf or hard of hearing
  • People working in an office who don’t have face-to-face interactions with the public.

If you are found violating the ordinance, you could face a $100 fine.

