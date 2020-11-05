City of Ada expands its mask mandate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - After a devastating ice storm moved through Oklahoma last week, many Oklahomans are still cleaning up the debris.

"Crews have been working on the streets over the last week to make sure that our arterials are clear and our residential streets. So that was the first priority for the city's side of things. Obviously, we still have all of those without power in our thoughts but on the city's side, we're more focused on the cleanup," said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. "Yeah, we encourage our residents to just pile their limbs at the curb. Keep it less than 10-feet long. Keep it away from your bulk trash and other than that, you know, just pile it up. It's going to be a while. It could take months for our crews to get around the whole city with such a massive event. I mean, this is certainly on par with 2007. It's going to be, you know, millions of tons of cleanup. We did announce this week, if you are not wanting to wait for that truck to arrive, you can take it to our landfills, any Saturday for the rest of the year. Just bring a utility bill so that we know you are one of our customers. But open landfill Saturdays are open to you through 2020. We'll get there eventually but just have patience with the cleanup. It's going to take a while. This was a historic ice storm, especially because of when it happened. You know, it happened when the leaves are still on the trees caused a lot of damage."