ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – City officials in one Oklahoma community are mourning the loss of a city employee.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, officials say a City of Altus employee was injured while operating a piece of heavy equipment at the city landfill.

Investigators say Tonya Brand was operating a 2006 Caterpillar Road Scraper and was injured while traveling down a steep embankment.

Authorities say Brand was wearing a seatbelt, but suffered arm, leg, and internal injuries.

She was rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital in serious condition. Sadly, she succumbed to her injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.