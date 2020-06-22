City of Anadarko cancels July 4th Celebration due to COVID-19 pandemic, moves fireworks show

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Anadarko has canceled its July 4th Celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, city officials say the fireworks display will continue as planned with some changes.

Traditional activities during the city’s July 4th Celebration will not be held, but the fireworks display will be held on June 27 due to scheduling conflicts and the availability of the vendor.

The city will produce a larger show this year at the Caddo County Fairgrounds so individuals and families can social distance.

“As we face a pandemic, it is important to continue to remember the values and principles of our nation,” said city officials. “Our goal is to celebrate in a manner that is safe and does not contribute to the spread of COVID-19.”

The following rules must be observed:

Social distancing must be followed. No groups of more than 10 shall gather in one spot and should be restricted to immediate family.

No vendors will be allowed or activities.

Individuals shall remain in or at the immediate vicinity of their vehicle. There shall be no circulating among the vehicles or family groups.

Individuals shall park in a manner that allows safe social distancing from the next vehicle so that people can view the display outside of the vehicle.

You can only park in designated area of the fairgrounds due to safety concerns and social distancing. There will be limited spacing so you may need to plan alternative sites for viewing in the area.

It is highly recommended that individuals wear a mask out of precaution.

Watson Road will be closed immediately before, around 8 p.m., and after the display, approximately 10 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to plan an alternate route.