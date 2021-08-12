City of Anadarko reinstates mask mandate for municipal buildings as COVID-19 increases

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – The city of Anadarko has reinstated its mask mandate for municipal buildings, effective Aug. 16, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Oklahoma.

Last year, Anadarko issued a mask mandate for all public spaces. Eventually, that mandate was allowed to expire.

Now, authorities are implementing another directive for city government buildings.

City officials say the new mandate will effect City Hall, the library, any city operated museum or building, as well as police and fire department areas opened to the public.

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

