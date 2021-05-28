City of Anadarko warning residents of wild hogs at local park

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – A warning for the residents of Anadarko – parts of the city’s park have been destroyed by what is believed to be wild hogs.

“I first thought somebody tore the field up with a pickup truck,” said R.D. Robnett, City of Anadarko Parks and Recreation Supervisor.

But after a closer look, the City of Anadarko found animal tracks and now say it’s wild hogs that are tearing up the fields near Randlett Park.

“It concerns me a lot because wild hogs are very dangerous, especially around people and when they have their babies around, they’re very aggressive,” said Emery Domebo, who runs through the park.

“They’re real dangerous. I’ve heard of them, I’ve never actually seen it, but I’ve heard of them taking grown people down,” Robnett said.

Robnett was the first to notice the fields a few weeks ago. And since then, the problem has only gotten worse, saying he had to call in the Department of Agriculture for help.

“I think Sunday night this week he’s gonna set his traps and then we’ll go from there,” Robnett said. “Right now, I’m putting 150 to 200 pounds of corn out a day to try and make sure we draw them all in.”

But some residents are not letting it keep them from the park.

“I’ve never heard of wild hogs being here. They’re all around the outskirts of town and stuff but never at the park,” said Cayden Passi, who fishes at the park.

While others say they’ll be taking a different running path for now.

“I was scared. Scared to bring my kids out,” said Alisa Trogdon, who runs at the park. “We don’t go across the bridge now.”

The city says they believe they could be dealing with 25-30 hogs, but they’re not sure how long it will take to get the park “hog free.”