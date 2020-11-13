City of Ardmore passes mask mandate

ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in one Oklahoma community will now be required to wear face coverings in public.

During a special meeting on Thursday, the City of Ardmore passed a resolution that requires masks or other face coverings be worn in all public indoor spaces.

The order goes into effect immediately.

Officials say masks are not required by citizens when they are outdoors or children under the age of 5.

