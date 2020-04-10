City of Chickasha mandates use of face masks in public

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Chickasha say residents are now required to wear masks when going out in public in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning April 10 at midnight, officials say anyone within the city limits of Chickasha are required to wear a cloth face covering when making a public outing like going to the grocery store, going into a business, or doing outdoor exercise.

“Short term sacrifices, including wearing a mask when you go out and staying home whenever possible, help us with the long-term goal of keeping our community safe,” said John Noblitt, City Manager.

Individuals may use a commercially available or homemade face mask or covering, They are asked to not buy N95 masks since they are needed by medical professionals and first responders.