City of Choctaw passes mask ordinance

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents who live in Choctaw will likely begin to see more people wearing masks throughout town.

Officials say the City of Choctaw has become the latest community to issue a mask mandate for its residents.

Last week, the Choctaw City Council narrowly approved the ordinance in a 4-3 vote.

The ordinance, which requires mostly everyone to wear a mask in public, will go into effect Sept. 5.

It is expected to last until at least Oct. 6.

