City of Choctaw passes mask ordinance

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents who live in Choctaw will likely begin to see more people wearing masks throughout town.
Officials say the City of Choctaw has become the latest community to issue a mask mandate for its residents.
Last week, the Choctaw City Council narrowly approved the ordinance in a 4-3 vote.
The ordinance, which requires mostly everyone to wear a mask in public, will go into effect Sept. 5.
It is expected to last until at least Oct. 6.
LATEST STORIES:
- Babe: They call him “Moose”
- OG&E crews arrive in New Jersey, get to work restoring power to residents
- Victim identified in deadly northwest Oklahoma City shooting
- Houses explode in Baltimore, killing 1 and trapping others, fire union says
- U.S. Marshals, police searching for man wanted for lewd acts