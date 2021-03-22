City of Edmond allows mask mandate to expire, extends declaration of emergency

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond City Council has allowed the face covering ordinance within the city limits to expire.

Beginning at midnight on Tuesday, March 23rd, the ordinance that required all people age eleven and over to wear a face covering in indoor public spaces, will no longer be in effect.

However, all residents are still highly encouraged to follow CDC safety guidelines that include washing hands, social distancing and wearing of masks.

Businesses and establishments are not required to post a mask policy for their location. However, if a business or establishment does post that they require masks in their facility, all residents are asked to comply.

Additionally, the City Council voted to extend the current Declaration of Emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic through Tuesday, April 27th.

The extended Declaration of Emergency removes several previous requirements and aligns closely with Governor Kevin Stitt’s Declaration of Emergency.

The updated information will be available on Tuesday, March 23rd, on the city of Edmond’s website.