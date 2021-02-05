City of Edmond completes October ice storm debris cleanup; record-setting amount of debris collected

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Edmond has finished removing a record-setting amount of tree debris caused by last October’s historic ice storm.

A city-hired contractor finished the second/final phase of ice storm debris cleanup earlier this week, according to a news release issued by the City of Edmond.

The collected debris is being shredded and disposed, the news release states.

A record-setting 985,000 cubic yards of debris were collected throughout both phases of the cleanup effort.

Downed tree limbs

Edmond’s previous record for largest debris collection was 150,000 cubic yards from the November 2015 ice storm. A cubic yard is approximately the size of a kitchen range, according to the news release.

City officials spent $11.3 million on debris cleanup

“With disaster declarations, the city is anticipating reimbursement of up to 87.5% of that cost which leaves the city a potential responsibility of approximately $1.4 million,” the news release states.

Edmond residents who have additional debris to be collected can schedule a bulk pickup by calling Utility Customer Service at (405) 359-4541.

Bulk pickup costs $10 for the first two cubic yards and $5 for each additional cubic yard. Tree limbs can be no longer than four feet and cannot have a diameter greater than 14 inches, according to the news release.