City of Edmond: Fireworks prohibited in city limits

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Fire Department is reminding residents that possessing or using fireworks without a permit inside the Edmond city limits is prohibited.

With most public fireworks displays canceled due to COVID-19 (including in Edmond), it is anticipated that reports of illegal fireworks use will increase this holiday weekend. At this time, one display in a private, gated neighborhood has been permitted for July 4th.

Those who violate the ordinance can be cited with a minimum fine of $260 and have their fireworks confiscated.

Edmond residents are strongly encouraged to participate in alternative activities that promote health and fire safety for themselves and their neighbors. Possible activities could include:

Use of glow sticks instead of sparklers.

Use of noise makers or “novelty” fireworks that do not require heat or flames to use and can be purchased at local retailers

Hosting an outdoor movie night or birthday party for America (with proper social distancing).

Enjoy red, white, and blue silly string

Make a patriotic craft with the family

Areas outside of the Edmond city limits with an Edmond address fall under the laws of their local jurisdiction. To determine if you are in the Edmond city limits, visit this link.

