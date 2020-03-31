City of Edmond issues shelter in place order due to coronavirus

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond City Council has issued a shelter in place order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City Council urges all Edmond citizens to stay at home as much as possible.

Effective 11:59 pm, March 30, 2020 through April 16, 2020, all residents living within the corporate limits of the City of Edmond are required to shelter in place at their place of residence.

You may leave your residence only for essential activities or operate essential businesses.

For purposes of this declaration, “essential activities” include:

•To engage in activities or perform tasks essential to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family, household members, or pets (for example, obtaining medical supplies or medication, visiting a health care professional, obtaining supplies needed to work from home, or perform property maintenance)

•To obtain necessary services or supplies for themselves, family, household members, or pets or to deliver those services or supplies to others (for example, food and beverage, pet supply, and any other household consumer products, and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences

•To engage in outdoor activity, provided the individuals, except household members, follow social distancing guidelines issued by the CDC (for example, walking, biking, hiking, or running)

•To perform work at an Essential Business

•To care for or transport a family member or pet in another household

•To move to another residence either in or outside the limits of the City of Edmond

•To otherwise carry out activities specifically permitted in this Declaration

“Essential businesses” mean those businesses identified by the Governor of the State of Oklahoma, or his designee, as critical infrastructure sectors by the Governor’s March 24th Executive Order.

City-owned or operated sports courts, basketball courts, golf course, tennis center, sports fields, dog park, fitness courts, playgrounds and disc golf facilities are closed to the public and all persons except personnel necessary for maintenance of the facility and grounds, through April 16, 2020.

Effective 11:59 pm, March 30, 2020 through April 16, 2020, all businesses operating within the limits of the City of Edmond, Oklahoma, except Essential Businesses, identified by the Governor of the State of Oklahoma, are required to close all facilities located within the City and all persons, with exceptions provide below, are restricted from such places.

Provided that any business may continue to perform essential functions with employees or contractors as necessary to maintain the value of the business’ inventory, preserve the condition of the business’ physical plant and equipment, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits and related functions.

For clarity, non-essential businesses may continue operations consisting exclusively of employees or contractors performing activities remotely (i.e. working from home).

For Essential Businesses continuing to operate, to the extent possible all businesses shall practice social distancing which may include but is not limited to maintaining six (6) feet between both employees and the general public, off-setting shifts and/or days, and requiring employees to conduct work remotely.

Any business owner keeping a non-essential business open in violation of this Declaration shall be subject the applicable provisions of the Edmond Municipal Code.

All Edmond citizens should take extra measures to put a physical distance of six (6) feet between yourself and other people to further reduce your risk to being exposed to COVID-19, and should avail themselves of the resources and information through the Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD), the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and Center for Disease Control (CDC).

It is anticipated that Edmond residents will voluntarily comply with the regulations that have been put into place. In the event that there is concern of non-compliance in Edmond, please contact the City of Edmond Community Image Department at 359-4793.

City Facility Impacts

Public Access is limited at all city office buildings:

• Please call ahead before visiting any city department in person. Most buildings are locked at this time to protect residents and employees both. All city department contact information can be found on the tab at the top of this page called “City Services”.

• Anybody wishing to make a utility payment can find alternative options to in-person payment here: Payment Options

Edmond Parks and Recreation Department has implemented the following closings and changes due to Covid-19:

• All programs, classes, reservations and events at the Edmond Senior Center and Multipurpose Activity Center (MAC) have been canceled through April 16.

• All park pavilion reservations (including Arcadia Lake) have been canceled through April 16.

• All park restrooms, playgrounds, public basketball and tennis courts, disc golf courses, sports fields, fitness facilities and the dog park are closed to the public through April 16.

• Edmond Soccer Association and Edmond All Sports Incorporated leagues are following the Edmond Public Schools calendar at this time. When Edmond Public Schools resumes classes, those leagues will resume practices and/or games. Associations will be communicating with their respective participants.

• Funerals and burials will continue at Gracelawn Cemetery but we are asking those attending to follow current CDC gathering guidelines.

• Arcadia Lake lake access, trails and campgrounds are still open at this time. We will be asking those participants to follow current CDC gathering guidelines.

• KickingBird Golf Course is closed through April 16th.

• Kickingbird Tennis Center is closed through April 16th.

• Beginning Thursday, March 19th through April 19th, the KickingBird Grill will be offering TO-GO orders only. The inside seating areas will be closed and our hours of operation in the restaurant will be 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.